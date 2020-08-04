Local Man Attempts to Take Vehicle at Gunpoint with Small Child Inside

On 08/04/20 Blackfoot City Police were dispatched to the area of Pacific Street and Spruce Street for a report of an attempted robbery (vehicle). Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject later identified as 20 YOA Jose A. Moreno attempted to force the victim out of their vehicle by gunpoint and take the vehicle with a small child was still inside. Moreno then fled the area on foot after he was unsuccessful in getting the vehicle mobile.
While attempting to locate Moreno, it is believed he discharged a firearm in the direction of responding officers. Investigation continues into this matter.
Moreno was located and apprehended by Blackfoot Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after the incident and taken into custody. Moreno is being held in the Bingham County jail pending arraignment of charges for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel X2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.