One local man has gone from watching tutorials on YouTube to being on national television after his baking caught the attention of Food Network.
Flowers by L.D. In-house Baker Nathan Chandler says, "Walking in and meeting the panel of judges was kind of a [gasps] moment for me. There were some people on that panel that I've looked up to for a lot of years, and it was a bit of a take-your-breathe-away moment."
Local baker Nathan Chandler is talking about the moment he met the judges of a Food Network show called Christmas Cookie Challenge.
Chandler says, "They're there to judge something you've made and I'm just a, you know in my mind, I'm just a self-taught baker from Pocatello."
Chandler taught himself how to bake using YouTube, and a local business owner soon recognized his talent.
Flowers by L.D. Owner L.D. Wolfley says, "A lot of times it might look good, but it doesn't taste good. You know, you've had that happen, and he's the whole package."
Chandler began working with Wolfley.
All the sweets he bakes end up featured on his Instagram. Eventually, his Instagram caught the attention of Food Network.
Chandler says, "The hashtags that I had been using, I had been using like Idaho baker and Pocatello baker, and they told me that they had found me through that."
Being discovered wasn't thrilling for just chandler.
Wolfley says, "Oh I was so excited for him. Yeah, and it's a big deal for Pocatello."
Wolfley and Chandler can share that excitement with others when the episode airs in December. And for now, Chandler is busy reflecting on all that he learned from the experience.
Chandler says, "It also taught me that you don't have to be professionally trained to make it somewhere, to be on TV. You know, you can be a YouTube, Pinterest top baker."
The "Bright Lights, Big Cookies" episode of Christmas Cookie Challenge that Chandler competes on airs December 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.