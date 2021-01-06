A local man is dead and two others taken to the hospital after an ATV crash on Tuesday.
Around 4:00 p.m. Idaho State Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated an ATV crash near Aberdeen.
61-year-old Theodore Klassen of Aberdeen was driving an ATV eastbound on 1900 South, about a fourth mile west of 2900 West in Bingham County.
Klassen lost control of the ATV. The ATV left the road and overturned.
Klassen and two juvenile passengers were thrown from the ATV.
Klassen died at the scene of the crash.
The juvenile passengers were taken to Power County Hospital in American Falls.
Officials say helmets were not worn by Klassen or the two juveniles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.