With the 'Donor Connect Walk of Life' coming up next month, KPVI's Deanne Coffin talked with someone that is a living donor.
Josh Siepert, from Rigby, says about six years ago he went through the University of Utah health program to donate a kidney.
A match was found within about four months.
The match was a man in his 50's living in Utah who had children and grandchildren he was taking care of at the time.
Siepert got to meet the man after donating his kidney and they've kept in touch ever since.
"I mean it checked that box for me. It gave me a chance to say yes I've saved someone's life but and of course it felt good, that's obvious, but at the same time. Going through the process kind of opened my eyes to how many people are out there that really need it and living donation can be so important and hopefully there will come a time when living donation is no longer necessary, we can treat these illnesses with some other thing that is a better solution," says Josh Siepert, Living Donor.
To sign up to be an organ donor or to sign up for the 'Gift of Life 5-k on June 17th, go to donorconnect.life
