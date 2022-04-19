Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Higher gusts are possible with passing showers. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&