A local man says he fears for his family's safety after they found a dead cat on their wire fence last week.
James Boswell is a resident of Power County.
He's a truck driver, so right now he's out on the road.
But his kids sent him pictures of their cat, dead and split in two on their fence.
He says when he frist bought the property about a year and a half ago, there was a cat's decomposed body in the house with the head cut off, as well as another cat found dead out by their fence line.
Boswell says he doesn't have anything concrete to prove who is doing this.
"Whoever is doing this has never been as blatent with it but the hanging with the cat on the fence and that's my fence. That's our property line, I'm not sure how to take that. I kind of feel like it's an intimidation tactic or harassment, terrorism kind of if you will. I'm not sure how to take what's implied with that because why would anybody do that," says James Boswell, Power County Resident.
The Power County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
