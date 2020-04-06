Local Man Helping Struggling Businesses Through Social Media

During the Coronavirus crisis, some businesses are struggling to stay alive.
One local man is trying to help them through social media.
Jason Vesser is a content producer that is producing ‘Facebook Live’ videos for local businesses that want to stay connected with their customers or catch the attention of new customers.
Vesser says with many people staying at home right now, they may have extra time to spend on social media.
He says ‘Facebook Live’ videos draws those people in.
“They’re starting to see it as an opportunity to connect while not being able to be in front of people face to face. It’s one of the best things about Facebook’s social media marketing and all of those things is you’re able to bring that on,” says Jason Vesser.
For more information you can reach him at 208-760-9325 or through his Facebook page at JVess Photo.
