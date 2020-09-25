Local Man Hit in Work Zone

A local man was taken to the hospital after being hit in a work zone.
It happened on Wednesday morning around 6:30 on US-20 near Idaho Falls.
42-year old Arthur Morales of Rexburg was walking across US-20 from the median to the right shoulder, working on setting up construction signage for the work zone.
19-year old Neil Sanchez of Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on US-20 in a pickup and hit Morales.
Morales was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
