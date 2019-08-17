Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS/TIMING...NOON THROUGH 9 PM. ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST AT 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * LOCATIONS...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&