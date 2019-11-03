Local Man Makes History with U.S. Air Force

A local man makes history with the United States Air Force.
Pocatello native, U.S. Air Force Captain Justin Newman and Captain Spencer G. Weide, both pilots assigned to Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, made history as the first operational Air Force pilots to fly the F-35B aboard an amphibious assault ship as part of an integrated training exercise aboard the USS America in the Eastern Pacific back in September.
The two week exercise gave them a unique opportunity to refine their skills and apply their training to an integrated naval environment.
“It was pretty cool. We were able to set the bar pretty high and be able to set 13 F-35 Bravo’s on the small LHA deck and that’s the most it’s ever been done so far and just showing the capabilities that this boat has and this airplane has and what we can take these airplanes anywhere in the world and do it, so it’s a pretty cool opportunity to be part of that,” says U.S Air Force Captain Justin Newman, F-35B Pilot.
Captain Newman says he is thankful for the opportunity to work with the Marines and the Navy and is looking forward to taking back this experience to the Air Force for future operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.