Local Man Makes 'Sign of Support'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST TO WEST SHIFTING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, RAFT RIVER REGION, SOUTH HIGHLANDS AND ARCO DESERT. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM MDT SUNDAY WITH PEAK CONDITIONS EXPECTED DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST IS LIKELY IN AREAS WHERE DIRT AND DUST CAN EASILY BE DISTURBED. UNSECURED OBJECTS CAN EASILY BE STREWN ABOUT AND TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THOSE WHO RECREATE ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR WILL EXPERIENCE CHOPPY WATERS DUE TO GUSTS UPWARDS OF 45 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. IF YOU ENCOUNTER DENSE BLOWING DUST OR APPROACH IT ALONG THE ROADWAY, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH THESE CONDITIONS. SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&