Local Man Makes 'Sign of Support'

A local man has made a ‘sign of support’ in Idaho Falls to honor essential workers.
Tim Colling says during his quarantine he built a 13 foot tall sign that pays tribute and lists all essential workers that he calls heroes.
He says as people drive by the sign, he wants them to stop and sign it with a marker to show their support and that the community is behind these heroes.
The sign will be moved around to different locations every day and then moved back to its original location at night where you can drive by and see it lit up.
The community can also follow its location on its Facebook page at ‘Sign of Support’ Idaho Falls.
“Can you imagine being in the grocery store, or being a doctor, and having to interact with people all day with the possibility of you getting this virus and we all know the effects of it. You know the effects are in some cases, they’re deadly, but these people are out there making sure that we have our groceries, our health-care, our medicines, our information, things like that. So that’s what this is about. It’s about our heroes,” says Tim Colling, ‘Sign of Support,’ Idaho Falls.
The ‘Sign of Support’ is located at 481 Hartert Drive in Idaho Falls.
