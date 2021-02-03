Local Man Opens Bakery in Floral Shop

A local man who was once on the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is starting up a pastry business inside a floral shop.
Nathan Chandler is opening ‘Confections Bakery’ inside the ‘Flowers by L.D.’ building on Main Street in Pocatello.
The pastry business will have the convenience of getting a sweet treat with a floral arrangement all at the same time that can also be delivered.
Chandler says despite the Covid pandemic, he still expects to be busy with custom orders.
“I think the biggest thing is for at least this bakery and floral shop, is we’re all delivery based for the most part anyway, or pickup, so really for us, it’s been crazy because people can’t leave, so they say hey can you drop a birthday cake off at my sister’s house, you know, and so for us, we’ve been busy,” says Nathan Chandler, Confections Bakery Owner.
Chandler says they will be ready for orders on Valentine’s Day.
