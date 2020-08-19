Local Man Places Flag for Every Covid Death in Idaho

A local man has a unique way of honoring the memory and bringing awareness to those that have died of Covid-19 in Idaho.
Bruce Mason of Driggs says it all started back in March when he was flying his American flag at half-staff in his yard at his home in honor of the state Coronavirus deaths.
He decided to place a white flag for each person that had lost their life to the virus to show the enormity off all the deaths multiplying day by day.
And as the number grew, so did his memorial.
“It really hit home when someone on social media saw a picture of my memorial and contacted me and thanked me for doing it and she said you know my husband is one of those little white flags and that made me more determined than ever to continue doing this,” says Bruce Mason, Driggs.
