A local Pocatello man is fighting addiction with books. Brad Samuelson has a history with drug addiction and wants to share the books that helped him get sober. Brad has purchased books and is raising money to purchase more. His project, the ‘Health and Happiness Library’ is placing books in the ‘Little Free Library’ kiosks around Pocatello. As well as in doctors’ offices and mental health clinics. The books are free to borrow and can be returned at any location. So far, the project has managed to raise $400 on GoFundMe.
Brad had this to say. "I recently was released from incarceration, and while I was locked up, I actually read all of these books, and these books had a big impact on my life and my journey of recovery. And so, I consider these books lifesaving information, and I believe lifesaving information should be free."
For more information about the project, visit their website or e-mail Brad Samuelson. To donate, you can visit the project's GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.