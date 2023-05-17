Donor Connect will be holding their 'Walk of Life' next month.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin talked to an organ recipient about his experience getting a double lung transplant.
Scott Willoughby from Idaho Falls has a wife and five kids.
He began to notice shortness of breath and a dry cough in 2015.
He was diagnosed with a fatal lung disease.
The doctor told him he had three to five years to live and he was put on the lung transplant list.
Willoughby had to relocate to Salt Lake City to be close to the University of Utah Hospital for the transplant.
Seven weeks later he got the call.
He never met his donor's family but was told the lungs he received were from a man in his 30's.
"I don't think the words exsist to really express the depth of my gratitude for it. It's you know really something that you know, I don't know exactly what I would say because I don't think the words exist in the English language to express the depth of my gratitude," says Scott Willoughby, Organ Recipient.
Scott says he wants to encourage people to consider becoming an organ donor.
To sign up to be an organ donor or to join this year's 'Gift of LIfe Walk and Run' on June 17th, go to donorconnect.life
