Local Man Says Charlotte Fire Prepared Him for Fire Over the Weekend

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, NORTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 55 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 23 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MUD LAKE, IDAHO NATIONAL LABS, IDAHO FALLS, AMMON, REXBURG, RIGBY, ST. ANTHONY, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, BURLEY AND HEYBURN. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES AND CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO STRUCTURES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, RVS AND TRUCKS WITH TRAILERS. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING DUST MAY REDUCE DRIVING VISIBILITY DURING PERIOD OF STRONGEST WINDS. DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION IN THESE CONDITIONS. VERY CHOPPY WAVES ARE EXPECTED ON AREA WATERWAYS; BOATERS SHOULD ALSO EXERCISE CAUTION OR GET OFF THE WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&