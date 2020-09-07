Local Man Says Charlotte Fire Prepared Him for Fire Over the Weekend

A local man says the Charlotte Fire prepared him for a recent fire up at Gibson Jack over the weekend.
Gibson Jack resident Steve Leaman lost three homes in the Charlotte fire back in 2012 that claimed 66 homes total in the area.
Leaman says that although he doesn’t know for sure what caused the ‘Wild Mountain Fire’ that started at the Gibson Jack Trailhead early Sunday morning, he has heard fireworks going off in the area in the last month.
Leaman also says the memories of losing everything in the Charlotte Fire is what helped him to be ready for this weekend’s early morning fire
“I put a lot of water out and I had the water set so that if this did come up, all I had to do was turn on some valves and then the fire line. I just doubled the width of the fire line around the place. After the Charlotte Fire, we learned a lot. Just be prepared, be ready to push the button,” says Steve Leaman, Gibson Jack Resident.
Leaman gives credit to all the firefighters that worked on the fire and got it contained so quickly in the middle of the early morning hours.
Fire officials say the fire took out 19 acres and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.