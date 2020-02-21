Local man takes flight after being grounded for more than 40 years

When the Teton Dam broke more than 40 years ago it drowned one man's dreams of getting his pilot's license. After winning a raffle, that man is flying high once again.
A plane landed in Blackfoot Friday morning. The plane is making a local man's dreams come true.
Kelly Howell says, "I'm just really excited to finally see it and know it really exists, and start training in it."
After 10 years of entering the Wings of Hope raffle, Kelly Howell is now the winner of the grand prize.
Howell says, "I found out I was actually the winner of the plane."
The plane was donated to the raffle for Wings of Hope which is a nonprofit that provides medical air transport for people with serious health conditions.
The raffle raises money for the cause. In September, the raffle sold out in one day and brought in $330,000 for the charity's transport services.
Gary Davis says, "What they do is inspiring and seeing the results - a child that couldn't walk when they started and being able to walk - it's heartwarming what they do. It's wonderful."
Davis is a pilot for the organization and flew the plane in from Saint Louis.
After landing, Davis taught Howell the ins and outs of his new plane.
Howell wanted to get his pilot's license when he was young, but wasn't able to because of certain circumstances. However, now that he has a plane of his own he's pretty sure he'll be able to accomplish his goal.
Howell says, "The Teton Dam broke and kind of put the airport out of business for a while. By the time we were able to recover my records and recreate them, some regulations had changed. [They] added some more training that I, as a college student, didn't have the money to do. I knew it was always something I would do some day."
Howell's father was a pilot and he knew he would always follow in those footsteps. Now with keys in hand, he's going to.
Howell says, "I've been going through ground school in the meantime ready to start flying with my flight instructor."
The plane will stay parked in Blackfoot and Howell will take lessons on the weekends. He will drive in from Idaho Falls and his instructor from Pocatello.
When KPVI asked Howell's wife Cindy if she'll take a ride in the plane with her husband, she said he's a pretty good car driver so she expects he'll be good at flying a plane too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.