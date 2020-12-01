For over a month, we've been following the recovery of a local baby who was mauled by a dog. We've also been following the community's efforts to help the family. When employees of a Maverik gas station in Chubbuck heard baby Anita's story, they decided it was time to help. They raised some money for the family, and that money has now been doubled.
One-year-old Anita AlQattan, and her parents Ricki Fielder and Hasan AlQattan, spent three weeks in a Utah hospital after a neighbor's dog attacked the baby in mid October.
Hasan works with different businesses in the Pocatello area including the Maverik gas station on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. His kind demeanor has led him to developing friendships with many of the people he comes into contact with for work.
"When he had come back from Salt Lake being with his daughter, he kind of told me about what was going on and kind of about their struggles," says store director Leesa Jones. "It was just weighing on my mind the rest of the day and when I got home from work I'm like, 'I'm going to try to get them some money to help them through the holidays.'"
To get the family some money, Jones reached out to other Maverik employees to see if they could raise $425. Within two days, employees responded to her request in force. Donations came in from all over the state (including Twin Falls and Montpelier) and they raised $1,400 for the family.
"No!" Jones exclaims. "I didn't imagine I could get them that much money."
A few days after collecting all the employees' donations, Jones was able to meet Anita's family to present them with the money. "Oh! It made me feel so good to give them that money. It's like gosh, I should get into this more often because that mad me really happy."
Soon after, the Maverik corporate offices in Salt Lake heard of their employees' fundraising efforts. "It was just so touching to learn that Leesa had organized this donation fund and that so many of our team members -- and Maverik family -- came in to assist," says Maverik Communications Director Michelle Monson. "Our hearts just really go out to Anita, Ricki and Hasan. What a difficult time they're going through."
Maverik then matched the employees donation and gave the family an additional $1,400.
Anita's family is in the middle of a move and didn't have time for an interview, but Anita's mom Ricki sent KPVI a statement in regards to the Maverik donations. She says:
We would like to express how thankful our family is to the Maverik convenient stores in Pocatello and all across Idaho. We never assumed our friend working at one of the many stores here would have raised money with the help of other employees, as well as her own family. We then heard that the CEO of Maverik was matching the donation which left us in disbelief. We are once again blown away by the outpouring of support from our community. We are very thankful for this wonderful community and the generosity of those that have helped us. Thank you!
Maverik operates 63 stores in Idaho with its 64th location opening soon. Monson says the company is committed to serving its customers in the Gem State and hopes the donation to the AlQattan-Fielder family will help support them during this time.
To learn more about Anita's story, please see attached articles.
