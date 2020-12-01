Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM SUNDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL OF EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST IDAHO. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM SUNDAY. THE STAGNANT AIRMASS COULD POTENTIALLY CONTINUE BEYOND SUNDAY AFTERNOON, BUT FORECAST CONFIDENCE IS LOW DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TO MOVE INTO THE REGION AND MIX THE LOWER ATMOSPHERE. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&