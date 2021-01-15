Local Mayor Has Details on New Online Entertainment Program

The Mayor of Idaho Falls gives details about a new online entertainment series that they are bringing to the community.
It’s called ‘Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour.’
Mayor Rebecca Casper tells KPVI that the first program will be available to watch this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
You can find that program on the ‘Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour’ Facebook page.
The first of six programs planned will be a comedy act.
The goal is to help combat the mental health impacts the pandemic is having on kids and families.
“We wanted to give people an outlet, a way to just enjoy themselves for a while and have some healthy entertainment that’s appropriate for the whole family and so we’re really looking forward to that,” says Mayor Rebecca Casper, The City of Idaho Falls.
The following five weeks they will upload a new program every Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
