If you drove down Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello on Friday, you may have noticed two things, the center turn lane between Alameda and Cedar has been removed… and that McDonald’s on Yellowstone was closed and completely blocked off.
That McDonald’s location will be closed over the weekend due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant was closed not by the health department, but by the owners out of an abundance of caution. They have already performed deep cleaning and they will be paying their employees for any missed shifts.
They also confirmed that the employee is recovering at home and is doing fine and other employees are being tested.
The McDonald’s across from Idaho State University and the McDonald’s in Chubbuck are still open. The Yellowstone location will reopen on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.