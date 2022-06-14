A local Miss Idaho will be giving up her reign this weekend.
Miss Idaho 2021 Ayriss Torres will be crowning a new Miss Idaho on Saturday.
During her reign as Miss Idaho, Torres has been able to visit schools teaching financial literacy.
She was asked to do a national radio media tour and ad campaigns for the U.S. Army.
She says being Miss Idaho has taught her a lot about herself.
"Resiliency is probably the first thing that comes to mind. It's extremely hard to work full time, be in the Army, and then also be Miss Idaho on top of that and be traveling across the country constantly. There are times when I needed breaks or I've just needed to take a breather, but I couldn't because I needed to be something and do something more for somebody else, and so in that service I've been very humbled and it's helped me realize how strong and how resilient I really am," says Ayriss Torres, Miss Idaho 2021.
The Miss Idaho pageant is Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
