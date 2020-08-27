"It just domino effect. Everything in my life just got better," says Jade Rammell in response to how fitness has affected her life.
Not only that, but the Pocatello native is competing to be on the next cover of Ms. Health & Fitness.
But this opportunity wasn't something she would have initially jumped at three years ago when she started her fitness journey. It took a lot of work to get to where she is today. Postpartum depression being one of her biggest challenges along the way.
"I wasn't myself I cried all the time, i had dark thoughts, I was very short tempered. I was just mean and I just wasn't myself," said Jade.
Although being prescribed medication from her doctor to combat her depression, movement was something she said she could always rely on.
"It's really nice to know that movement is medicine. It helps you out a lot," she said.
Eventually it got to the point where it became habit. It's been a huge factor in her life.
"I'd come home feeling a million times better. I'd be happier I'd be ready to get my to-do list done and it was just helped a lot."
With this competition, she hopes she's also setting an example, especially for her daughter.
Not only that, the winner gets $20,000 dollars, which Jade says would be a huge help to pay off her student loans and pay a down payment for her family's first house.
"I think, I hope, I'm setting a good example for her in that way," expressed Jade.
From what Rammell says, her daughter is already following in her mother's footsteps, even if she can't do much yet.
"She loves to play with the weights and grab on to them. She can't lift them at all but she loves to be around it," Jade said as she smiled.
To Jade, Fitness has done more for her than just being fit, but also being open to new experiences and where they can take you.
"I want her to know that life is meant to be experienced and I think that's what fitness has brought to me is that I'll try new things and that's exciting."
The competition ends tonight at 11 p.m. If you would like to support her in this competition visit this link to vote for your fellow Pocatello resident.
