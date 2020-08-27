Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH 9 PM SUNDAY EVENING FOR PASSAGE OF A STRONG DRY COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425, AND 427... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 COVERING THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 COVERING THE CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 COVERING THE MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER, AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 COVERING GOOSE CREEK AND RAFT RIVER VALLEY/SOUTHERN SAWTOOTH NF/TWIN FALLS BLM SOUTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST SHIFTING TO WEST-NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...WHILE MINIMUM AFTERNOON HUMIDITY VALUES MAY BE SOMEWHAT MARGINAL IN SOME AREAS, THE TREND TOWARD SIGNIFICANTLY DRIER CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH PASSAGE OF A DRY COLD FRONT WITH STRONG WINDS AND 3 DAYS OF RECENT LIGHTNING MAY RESULT IN A COMBINATION OF NEW FIRE STARTS AND EMERGENCE OF HOLD-OVER FIRES. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS EARLY AS 9 AM SUNDAY, WHILE THE LOWEST HUMIDITY VALUES WILL ARRIVE DURING THE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&