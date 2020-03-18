Local moms pass out sack lunches during school shutdown

With local school districts closing in response to COVID-19, two moms are helping feed lunch to kids who may need it.
Oliva Bobish and Andrea Vialpando want to help feed school kids who may need lunch while school is shutdown.
The two are handing out pre-packaged sandwiches at Cotant Park in Chubbuck this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. until food runs out.
Cars can pull up to the curb and request a sack lunch no questions asked.
Local school districts will be providing lunch services during the shutdown, but the two mothers wanted to help until the schools could get those programs up an running.
They say during a time like this it really does take a village.
Olivia Bobish says, "Even though everyone's worried about what's going on, we are too, it still takes a village to help throughout what's going on; and trying to help each other because nobody really knows what's going on. We just need to try to help each other out."
Bobish and Vialpando say parents who need help feeding their kids while school is out can privately reach out to either of them on social media.
