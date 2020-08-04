Local Mother Talks About Son Being a Donor

It’s time to lace up your shoes for a good cause.
The Dash for Donations-Virtual Edition is a time to honor organ and tissue donors and celebrate transplant recipients.
The mother of a local man that lost his life back in 2016 has been participating in the dash ever since she lost her son.
Her son, Skylar Huffield was killed when he was 22 years old.
His mother Autumn Huffield says her son Skylar was full of life and had never been a donor on his license until about six months before he died.
“It’s kind of two-fold. First of all, it’s important because it give people a new chance at life that they wouldn’t have. If there wasn’t donors able to do that, so many people wouldn’t be able to continue their life or have the quality of life they want. Second, as a family, you it’s comforting to me to know that he still lives on through other people, and that’s what he would have wanted,” says Autumn Huffield, Skylar’s Mother.
You can register or find out more information at www.yesidaho.org
The Dash for Donation Virtual Event will be Saturday August 8th.
