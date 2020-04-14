Local Mother that Loses Son, Says Her Tragedy Gave Someone Else Hope

In our ‘Stories of Hope’ series…
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin visits with a mother who lost her son and says her tragedy gave someone else hope.
“The best way to describe my son Connor, is that he had a kind heart, a fierce mind and a brave spirit,” says Alice Walsh, Connor’s Mom.
Connor Walsh was 23 years old when he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a seizure back in 2017.
“So it’s not something you’re ever prepared for, however what I was prepared for was the fact that I knew his intensions. I knew what he wanted to do and when he became the EMT at age 16, that was the first time that he saw firsthand what it could do for others, if he can give of himself,” says Alice.
Connor played football, baseball and wrestled. He was a lifeguard, an EMT and a proud Eagle Scout.
He earned his degree in homeland security and was on his way to having a career in law enforcement.
His mom says his life was filled with service, leadership and giving back.
“He gave his corneas to two people. One here in the U.S. and on abroad and he gave of his tissues, his ligaments, his tendons, his bones and his veins,” says Alice.
Connor’s mom says she knows he would be proud to know he was a donor.
“I know deep in my heart, although it is sad every day and I miss him every day of my life, I know that he is smiling somewhere knowing that he gave life to two people to see and to others,” says Alice.
For more information on organ donation you can go to www.yesidaho.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.