Local Movie Theater Reopening

A local movie theater is opening its doors on Saturday after months of being closed due to Covid-19.
The Reel Theater in Pocatello is ready to roll after being closed down since March.
During their shutdown period, they were able to make some improvements to the theater such as some painting and deep cleaning.
The theater owner says the silver screen experience will play out a little different than it used to.
“We will have hand sanitizer stations and we will put up this plexi glass for the employees and the customers, so that there’s that. We will do a temperature on our employees and we ask people, if they aren’t feeling well, don’t come. Stay home and relax and come another day,” says Saundra Lewis, Reel Theater Owner.
She says they will also sanitize in between movie times.
