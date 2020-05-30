A local movie theater will remain closed a bit longer even though they’ve been given the go-ahead to reopen.
The Pocatello Reel Theater has been closed for nearly two months due to the covid-19 pandemic.
On Thursday Governor Brad Little announced movie theaters can reopen in stage three of his ‘Idaho Rebounds’ plan.
Although the Reel Theater could have reopened this weekend as part of the stage three plan, theater seats will remain empty for a couple of more weeks, as they prepare to open back up the public.
“We’re ready to get rolling but we are going to wait until stage four, June 13th. We could have opened today, but we felt safer, better, better safe than sorry and so we’re waiting until June 13th,” says Saundra Lewis, Owner Pocatello Reel Theater.
The Reel Theater will still be doing their curbside popcorn this Saturday and next Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.