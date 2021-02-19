A local mural artist is making the community more colorful one project at a time.
Mural artist Nick Hottmann is wrapping up a colorful sports themed mural project for the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
He says the mural is dedicated to sports and what the ‘MEC’ offers to the community.
Hottmann says the large mural is on the inside as you walk in the entry way of the ‘MEC.’
The dimensions of the mural are 60 feet wide and 33 feet tall with two separate panels and the total length is 129 feet high.
Hottmann says the mural has taken about three weeks to paint.
“It’s just really good to see the community come together and see that you know, that there’s change and there’s growth and even though Covid has been kind of rough on everyone, it’s just really been nice to see some good energy and some good vibes and people have really embraced it, so it’s been a fun couple of weeks,” says Nick Hottmann, Mural Artist.
Hottmann says he’s also working on a mural project for ‘Habitat for Humanity’ Restore and he also has some local business projects in the works.
