A local mural artist is working on a new project.
Nick Hottmann is known for his murals all around Pocatello.
His latest mural will be at Dude's Public Market on South Main Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
He says the mural will be an abstract timeline of the history of the building.
Hottmann says the project will take about 10 days to complete.
"it's going to look more like a trail map with mountains in the background, so it's going to look more like a navigation map with footsteps and steps and all that and there's going to be time-lines that are placed in there with subtle nods to Pocatello and the downtown history with the mountains and the nature and the woods of what really makes downtown Pocatello unique but it will also really show a good history of where the building started to where it's evolving to now," says Nick Hottmann, Mural Artist.
