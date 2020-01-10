A local musician is back in business after his property was stolen on New Year’s Day.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met up with him to find out how it was recovered and what it meant to him.
Bobby Jones is back to making music again after his truck, his guitars, laptop, and keys were all stolen on New Year’s Day after he played a show at Duffy’s in Pocatello.
But on that note, it wasn’t just the fact that he lost almost everything. He lost something that was of sentimental value and was important to him, a leather guitar strap that his uncle made him over 20 years ago and he’s been playing music with it ever since.
“When it was stolen, I knew it was something that I was never going to be able to replace. It has a piece of my family that I get to take with me every time I go on stage,” says Bobby Jones, Pocatello Muscian.
Bobby says on Wednesday a community member spotted his truck on Baldy Avenue up on the East Bench in Pocatello, and they called the police.
‘I was absolutely in shock. I thought I was dreaming. I didn’t think I was going to see it all again,” says Bobby.
Bobby says after police notified him, they found that all the equipment in the truck was still there, with some damage done to the truck.
“It is my livelihood and it means my family is going to get fed and the lights are going to stay on and we’re going to back to being happy,” says Bobby.
Bobby says he wants to thank the community for helping him find his property and he says the one thing he learned from this is not to leave your keys in a vehicle unattended and make sure to have your plate numbers and serial numbers available where you can get to them easy to track stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.