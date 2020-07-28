With protests going on all over the country over police brutality, KPVI wanted to find out what the local NAACP had to say.
Kenneth Monroe, the President of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP says they’ve been working on national issues locally, such as the protests.
He says the local marches have been essential because of the number of people that have been involved and participated.
But he says change is not through protest, it’s through policies.
“I think the protests are good as long as they’re done peaceful, done correctly. I think it brings attention to the issues that need to be discussed and talked about, but protests don’t make the changes, and so once those protests have probably died down, we need to look at actual policy change,” says Kenneth Monroe, President, Pocatello Branch, NAACP.
Monroe says some of those policy changes specifically need to be looked at are the use of force and how it’s used and when it’s used.
