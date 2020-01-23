Local Native Artists Gather for the Craft and Vendor show

Local artists and small business owners gathered in Fort Hall Thursday morning to display their artwork and products.
Plenty gathered in the Shoshone-Bannock tribes dome room, as artists and beaders were showing their work, and there was no short supply of locally made artwork.
The Craft and Vendor show allows local native and non-native artists to exhibit their artwork and for potential buyers to meet the artists.
Victoria Martinez, co-owner of Shut It Down LLC, mentioned why they started this show.
"Kind of like a networking event but at the same time its promoting native american arts and craft is the main reason why we do this."
Another craft and vendor show will be held on February 6th and 7th as a pre-Valentine's day show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.