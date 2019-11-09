A local neighborhood gathered at Caldwell Park in Pocatello on Saturday to create a holiday display.
The College Neighborhood Association is teaming up with the City of Pocatello to string Christmas lights around the trees in the park.
The residents show up with ladders and strings of lights and put them up as high as they can reach, then the city comes out and provides the labor to do all the tops of the trees.
This year they got families to adopt a tree to decorate with lights.
They are putting lights on just over 20 trees in the park.
“We have a really great turnout this year. We’re super excited with all of the neighbors that are here. This is the best turnout I think we’ve had. It’s neat because people get to know each other and they visit and chat and that builds a stronger neighborhood too,” says Trissa Cameraon, College Neighborhood Association.
Lights are paid for by private donations and they also got a grant through Neighbor-Works.
