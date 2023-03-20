A local non-profit will be a part of 'Vintage Market Days' this year.
'The Village,' a foster care closet in Blackfoot will be part of the 'Vintage Market Days.'
The event will be at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot May 4th through the 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
'The Village' will have a table set up where there will be a 'small bag hold' so that shoppers can bring their items to them to hold onto while they shop.
They'll have water bottles for shoppers.
They will also be there to bring awareness to foster care.
Jacque Burt, the Director of 'The Village' says they are excited to be part of the event.
'"This is amazing because of the foot traffic. These have thousands of people walk through, and so we're so excited to be able to reach that many people, put the word out, talk about the needs of our kids, you know and hopefully we'll come away with some new foster families, people that are interested, you know, because the need is so great and so this is exciting for us to have this kind of exposure, so we're really thrilled to join and partner with them," says Jacque Burt, Director of 'The Village.'
Tickets for 'Vintage Market Days' can be purchased in advance or at the gate.
They're available online.
