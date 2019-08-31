A local nurse and the woman he helped save after a medical emergency on the road, meet for the first time.
Melanie Parrish Anderson and the nurse that helped save her life, Craig Lathen met at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for the first time since her accident on the road back in June.
Melanie was driving with her daughter and grandchildren when she lost consciousness at the wheel.
Melanie’s daughter Kimberly Miller helped to control the car until it came to a stop.
Craig, a PMC nurse saw a cloud of dust and pulled over to help Melanie until the paramedics arrived on scene.
He then helped the team of paramedics after they arrived.
Melanie calls Craig her hero.
“I was down long enough that if he had not started compression's, I would not have recovered,” says Melanie Parrish Anderson.
Craig says compression's are what helped save Melanie’s life and he encourages people to takes classes to learn CPR.
