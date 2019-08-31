Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DRY AIR COMBINING WITH GUSTY WINDS FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER... .STRONG WARMING OF AN EXTREMELY DRY AIR MASS IN PLACE WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TO LOWER BELOW 15 PERCENT IN MANY PLACES, AND BELOW 10 PERCENT IN SOME AREAS. ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY, LOW PRESSURE MOVING THROUGH THE IDAHO PANHANDLE WILL DO LITTLE MORE THAN INCREASE THE WIND. THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL MAKE FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY. A RED FLAG WARNING HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. ON SUNDAY, THE PRIMARY AREAS AFFECTED WILL BE RIDGELINES AND MOUNTAIN PEAKS, WHILE ON MONDAY THE PRIMARY AFFECTED AREAS WILL BE VALLEYS AND LOWER ELEVATIONS. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME DRYNESS COMBINED WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS, MEANS THAT ONCE STARTED, WILDFIRES CAN BURN WITH RAPID SPREAD RATES AND HIGH INTENSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THOSE CAMPING OR COOKING OUTDOORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WITH FIRE. USE ESTABLISHED FIRE PITS AND DO NOT LEAVE ANY OPEN FLAME UNWATCHED. A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. &&