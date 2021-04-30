"In my mind it just doesn't make sense. I believe it's the legislature messing where they don't need to be messing," said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad referenced House Bill 319.
It's a bill that would move all municipal elections to even-numbered election years.
This bill would also include elections of all city officers, municipal bonds and levies.
State Representatives Gayann DeMordaunt and Sage R. Dixon co-sponsored this bill claiming it could save local governments $500,000 and increase voter participation.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper says this move leads to municipal elections becoming partisan.
"The minute that you move toward getting party labels and the bill does move us down that path, then people stop becoming concerned about their community and they become concerned about their party," says Casper.
Mayor Blad agrees.
"Right now, as far as I'm concerned the best form of government is municipal government because we are working together," says Blad.
Julie Hancock with the Bannock County Elections Office says the election process is already confusing enough.
She says this move would make ballots more complicated than they are now.
"I mean the election's process is already under a microscope, but now we're going to put non-partisan candidates on a partisan ballot?" says Hancock.
It's a decision Mayor Blad says sounds like an excuse.
"The argument that it will provide more people voting in municipal elections is a very weak and shallow argument," says Blad.
Mayor Casper says it promotes the possibility for agendas while spending taxpayer money.
Right now, our only agenda should be how do we get our job done with the least amount of dollars?" says Casper.
The bill was scheduled to be discussed Friday but was pushed to Monday.
A similar bill is working its way through the Senate.
