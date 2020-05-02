Local Organization Delivering Food Boxes

The Salvation Army has a program to help with food insecurity.
They provide food boxes for families in the region four times a year.
Due to the current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, they immediately changed that to an ‘as-needed’ home delivery system where they serve families and quarantined members of the community.
They have served about 200 families for far.
“So that kind of hits the mark of making sure that there’s no people in our building, making sure we’re kind of maintaining social distancing and those kinds of things and it was providing filling the gaps for people who couldn’t make it to the store because of being self-isolated,” says Lt. Ernie Evans, Salvation Army.
They have also delivered medication for some people.
