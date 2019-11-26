A local organization is helping those in need have a better Christmas.
Christmas is a time of year when children get excited to see what Santa has left under the tree, but for some, pulling it off may be a challenge.
“They helped me out when I had nothing,” says Tracy Bottone, Pocatello.
Tracy Bottone was homeless last year during the holidays.
She was staying at the ‘Aid for Friends’ shelter in Pocatello.
“I wasn’t working at the time. I wasn’t able to get anything for my daughter at that time,” says Bottone.
That’s when ‘Sub for Santa’ stepped in to help her get presents for her daughter.
Alisha Bailey is the founder of the non-profit organization called ‘Acorn Fund Pocatello.’
They collect gifts and clothing needs for children and adults staying at the homeless shelter, that otherwise would not have a Christmas.
“Most of their parents haven’t gotten something lined up for them for Christmas, because they’re in a tough time in their lives and so we do things throughout the month of December, up until Christmas day, that we help anyone that moves into the shelter for Christmas and we also help the adults as well,” says Alisha Bailey, Acorn Fund Pocatello.
Acorn Fund Pocatello says they help about 150 people during the holiday season and typically they get about 30 children that stay at the Aid for Friends during the month of December.
“These are kids that get a lot of things donated to them and have to wear hand-me-downs a lot and so they don’t always get the thing that they would most enjoy wearing,” says Bailey.
Acorn Fund Pocatello has a website where you can select someone to buy a gift for and it has their size and an item on their wish list.
“Everybody knows that that their kid has the type of clothes that they like to wear, you know, and so we ask them, does your child want jeans, do they want leggings, do they want sweatpants, do you want a hoodie and what color do you want and so we try and be really specific, so the kids get what they’re going to be excited about wearing,” says Bailey.
As for Tracy, she says she’s grateful for ‘Sub for Santa.’
“If it wasn’t for them last year helping me out, I wouldn’t have been able to give my daughter a Christmas, so I’m thankful for them for helping me out last year. I guess overwhelmed with them helping everybody that they’ve helped, I guess. It’s awesome that there’s people out there that do that,” says Bottone.
If you would like to help get a gift you can go to bit.ly/acornsubforsanta2019
Gifts can be dropped off at ‘Aid for Friends’ in Pocatello.
