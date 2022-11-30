A local organization is hoping to warm up the community.
The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is holding its annual blanket drive from now through December 18th.
They will be collecting blankets at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 309 North Garfield in Pocatello.
Blankets will be donated to Aid for Friends, SEICAA, St. Vincent De Paul, The Refuge Warming Shelter and the Salvation Army.
Pastor Starr Reardon says the blanket drive is important for those in need.
"Because it's cold and also because, it's compassionate, it's a way we get to share a hug with one another, so this year the blankets are being dropped off here at our church, the First Congregational United Church of Christ," says Pastor Starr Reardon, First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Monetary donations can also be sent to Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.