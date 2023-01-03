United Way of Southeastern Idaho ended 2022 with some great successes.
The CEO, Shantay Bloxham says they continue to be a talent led organization with an all female team of eight women.
She says they are coming into 2023 hyper-focused on building healthier, more financially stable communities, by teaming up with powerful partners to find innovative solutions that improve outcomes and reduce disparities for families in Southeastern Idaho.
They feel like they are coming into the new year of 2023 on a solid foundation.
"We saw some really good success with our campaign season this year, some of the highest numbers we've seen yet and we're really excited because of our powerful partners like Idaho National Laboratory, Battle Energy Alliance, Simplot, Farm Bureau, who championed their most successful workplace giving campaigns this year, because of them we are poised to be able to see our most successful granting season yet," says Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
