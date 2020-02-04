Tuesday afternoon one local organization made a $20,000 donation. That donation will help another local organization in its effort to sustain Bannock County's economic growth.
Portneuf Medical Center's Chief Operating Officer Nate Carter says, "Portneuf Health Partners, which is comprised of Portneuf Health Trust and the Portneuf Medical Center, are presenting a donation check to Bannock Development."
Bannock Development Corporation's President John Regetz says, "Bannock Development's mission is to attract good jobs to the community, and we do that by working with our local companies to help them expand and become more stable."
It's Bannock Development's mission that led to Portneuf Health Partners' alliance with the organization.
Carter says, "We partner to provide the leading health care services in Bannock County and we look for strategic partners in the county and in the community so we can help them in their missions, and help us in our mission as well of providing high-quality services to people of the county."
To provide high-quality services to the county, sometimes it takes looking outside the county. That's where Bannock Development steps in.
Regetz says, "We also go out and look for other types of industries and primary employers that can be supported by our community and recruit them here."
Supporting local businesses and recruiting outside employers has one end goal for the county.
Regetz says, "The economic impact that we talk about where we have the money recycling through the community for goods and services that support our whole community and our life styles."
Since 2010, Bannock Development Corporation has helped add nearly 5,000 jobs in the county.
