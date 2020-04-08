It was a joyful birthday for one local boy thanks to the Chubbuck Fire Department.
Jairden was turning 11 and couldn't have a party due to the social distancing guidelines, so his grandma called the fire department and they said they would have fire trucks come by Monday evening.
Jairden's Uncle James Dustin had heard about it and posted about the event Facebook, and the word got around and many members of the Chubbuck community showed up to participate and even brought gifts, balloons, and signs.
Annie Bailey said, "My husband and I have talked about it like every day since then and just how awesome it is that the community is coming together during this time because you hear about all the bad things and this just like seriously blew us away."
Jairden's 11th birthday will sure be a memory of a lifetime for him and his family.
