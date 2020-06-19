After a continuous string of vandalism, including dog poop being thrown onto her property, a local pastor set up a security camera. This week, that new camera captured the moment young men threw a bag of feces on a wheelchair ramp. Now, Pastor Jacqualine Thomas is asking the community to help identify the men.
Pastor Thomas says, "I'm not even open up yet. They found that I'm here and they're doing the same identical thing here now."
For over a year., Pastor Thomas says her Pocatello home and church have been the targets of vandalism. She also runs a supportive housing organization called Big Momma's House that helps the homeless. She just moved that organization's administration offices into a new location and says it's now a target as well.
"Physically, I'm drained. Emotionally, it's a terrible feeling to know that someone could hate you that much," she says.
Pastor Thomas says there are different types of vandalism that have occurred over the months. However, dog feces have been thrown at her property multiple times.
Earlier in the week, a newly installed camera finally caught proof that it's being done on purpose.
The video shows the two men walking a dog down the street, waiting for the dog to go to the bathroom, put the excrement in a bag, wave to a third person out of the camera's view, and then walk over to the pastor's property where one of the men throws the bag.
"This is a hate crime. And for the last couple of months it really has gotten the best of me," the pastor says.
Pastor Thomas says she's the police department has been working with her. Nonetheless, there's been no way to find whoever may be involved in the string of vandalism at her properties.
Now that she's caught some of it on camera, she's asking the community for help. "If you recognize these three young men and this dog. Please, please, please notify the police department."
Pastor Thomas says the vandalism not only makes her worry for her safety, but also the safety of those who go to Big Momma's House looking for help in their time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.