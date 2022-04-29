Local Police Asking Public's Help in Identifying Vandalism Suspects

HELP IDENTIFY: We need the public's help in identifying these three individuals who are suspects in a recent string of vandalism that occurred on 4/24/22. This case involves many victims from the east side of town to the downtown area, resulting in several thousands of dollars of damage to property that did not belong to them. If you have any information about the identity of these individuals or the vandalism that occurred, please contact Det. Mayne 208-782-3067, dispatch 208-785-1234, or send a direct message via Facebook. The case number to reference is 02-2022-02053.

