HELP IDENTIFY: We need the public's help in identifying these three individuals who are suspects in a recent string of vandalism that occurred on 4/24/22. This case involves many victims from the east side of town to the downtown area, resulting in several thousands of dollars of damage to property that did not belong to them. If you have any information about the identity of these individuals or the vandalism that occurred, please contact Det. Mayne 208-782-3067, dispatch 208-785-1234, or send a direct message via Facebook. The case number to reference is 02-2022-02053.
Local Police Asking Public's Help in Identifying Vandalism Suspects
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Blackfoot
-
- 0
HELP IDENTIFY: We need the public's help in identifying these three individuals who are suspects in a recent string of vandalism that occurred on 4/24/22. This case involves many victims from the east side of town to the downtown area, resulting in several thousands of dollars of damage to p… Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
-
- 0
The trial for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell will be held in Ada County. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Eastern Idaho
-
- 0
The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the acts coming to Blackfoot for the 120th edition of the fair. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Two people charged with multiple drug counts in Bannock County made a court appearance this morning. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Dozens of community members volunteered for the annual Earth Day Clean-up at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello on Saturday. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
From rain and thunderstorms to wind and snow?
Century High School students got a glimpse into the reality of distracted driving this morning. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A candidate for Idaho Governor was in Pocatello for a meet and greet last Sunday. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Matt Davenport
-
- 0
If you didn't get your tickets to the Garth Brooks concert scheduled for June in Salt Lake City, don’t worry, the country superstar has added a second show. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Century High School students got a glimpse into the reality of distracted driving this morning. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A candidate for Idaho Governor was in Pocatello for a meet and greet last Sunday. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Matt Davenport
-
- 0
If you didn't get your tickets to the Garth Brooks concert scheduled for June in Salt Lake City, don’t worry, the country superstar has added a second show. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
-
Apr 29
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 10
-
May 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.