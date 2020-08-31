If you watched the Republican National Convention last week you may have noticed a familiar face. Here's a hint: it wasn't the president.
"You see, this country loves our law enforcement. They do," said President Donald Trump to an applauding audience last Thursday during his presidential nomination acceptance speech.
During the Republican National Convention, President Trump highlighted the nation's law enforcement.
In attendance, a familiar face. Did you see this face as the cameras panned across the section of the audience filled with police? It's you may see around Pocatello.
It's Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
"To represent the City of Pocatello, to represent law enforcement as a whole, and to be able to speak to those law enforcement leaders was a truly humbling experience," Chief Schei says as he thinks back on his trip to Washington, D.C.
The Fraternal Order of Police invited officers from across the country to attend the RNC and meet with one another to discuss topics affecting their individual communities.
"So, I got a good feel about what other people were doing, and what other law enforcement leaders were doing from across the country, and how they were responding to COVID, to civil unrest, to budgets and things like that," explains Chief Schei. "We had some pretty good conversations while we were there."
Chief Schei says those conversations gave him ideas to better serve his community back here in eastern Idaho. He also say being able to attend the Republican National Convention in person is surreal. He adds, "It's such an overwhelming experience, the atmosphere of just being on the White House grounds and thinking about the history that's been there."
During the president's speech, he acknowledged the different law enforcement agencies across the country. He thanked the Boarder Patrol saying: "Thank you very much for being here. Thank you, brave, brave people." During this time, Chief Schei can be seen on camera standing up and clapping for Boarder Patrol agents sitting behind him in the stands.
"You know it's refreshing to hear that [the president thank law enforcement] but we've had a good response from our community too," Chief Schei says. "That's something that I'm blessed to be able to say. We have a great relationship with our community. I love where I live and I'm blessed to live in the community that we do."
Chief Schei says it's always an honor to go to the White House and listen to a sitting president.
