Local police chief reminds customers to be courteous during pandemic
Students are scribbling away at notes as they continue through their radiological control technician course at the Shelley Adult Training Academy. Read more
There's a new business in Rexburg serving up style and taste. It's a barber shop that really pops. Read more
Gov. Brad Little has appointed Jeff McCray as the new chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. Read more
All students in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District can now get free breakfast and lunch. Read more
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Bear Lake County on Monday. Read more
In a joint statement released by the Pocatello Police Department and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, local leaders ask the public to be courteous to business owners and employees during the pandemic. Read more
The Gem State actually has some of the most expensive gas prices in the country. Read more
On Saturday, September 20, 2020, at approximately 10:18 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on I-15, near Devil Creek Reservoir, north of Malad City. Read more
