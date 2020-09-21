Local police chief reminds customers to be courteous during pandemic

In a joint statement released by the Pocatello Police Department and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, local leaders ask the public to be courteous to business owners and employees during the pandemic.
 
Private businesses are free to set the conditions for a customer to enter or receive service at the business. Business owners or managers are within their rights to ask patrons to leave the business if they do not follow the business’ terms.
 
“We understand the stress everyone is under right now and remind everyone to be courteous, respectful, kind, and patient during these times,” said Chief Roger Schei.
 
“As a business owner or manager, you have rights as to how you’d like your business to operate,” said Matt Hunter, President/Chief Executive Officer of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. “No business owner, manager, or employee is required to take any type of abuse from a potential customer. If you or your employees are being subjected to any abuse, call the Pocatello Police Department.”
 
Citizens who do not follow a business’ rules can be trespassed, and business owners and managers are asked to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency situations, call 208-234-6100.
 
“Again, we encourage everyone to be civil, whether it be by following a business’ rules or choosing another business to patronize,” Schei said.
 
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what businesses can do to limit workplace violence, visit https://bit.ly/2QszQ9L.
