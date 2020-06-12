On Wednesday KPVI told you about controversial calls to ‘defund the police.’
Thursday KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked with local authorities to learn how it would affect a local agency.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says the reason the department has been so successful in recent community events is because of proper training, equipment, procedures and relationship building to help them be prepared.
“My fear is by defunding the police, when you look at that, you’re taking money away from training. You’re taking money away from equipment. You’re taking money away from the man power that you need to put out in place to successfully complete your mission. So when you take those dollars away, it essentially hurts the people that are out there trying to help in our communities,” says Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
