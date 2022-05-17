Local Police Department Has New Officers

A local police department has some new officers.
The Idaho Falls Police Department welcomed two officers to their department.
Officer Humphrey and Officer Fontana.
One comes with prior law enforcement experience from another agency and one is just starting her law enforcement career.
Idaho Falls Police say both are promising new IFPD officer and great additions to the community.
