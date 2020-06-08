Local Police Involved in Demonstrations

As demonstrations, protests and marches for George Floyd go on across the country, local police share their experience with our own local events.
Just in the last week Pocatello has had two large organized events of their own.
The Pocatello Police Department has been involved in both demonstrations.
The Chief of Police says they just want to make sure everyone has a safe experience and has their voice heard.
“I feel like they’ve been going good. They’ve been peaceful. They’ve been very well organized and we enjoy getting out and talking to the community and working with the members of the community,” says Police Chief Roger Schei, Pocatello Police Department.
Chief Schei says they will continue to build relationships with the community.
