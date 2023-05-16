A local police department is looking for a missing man.
The Rexburg Police Department is attempting to locate 34-year-old Ronnie Thomas Brodrick.
Police say he became separated from his traveling companion in Rexburg on Saturday morning and has no been seen since.
Brodrick is described as being 5'11 with red or blondish hair, brown eyes and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black back-pack, faded tan work boots and always wears a hat.
Tattoos include a red and blue wrestling tattoo on his right forearm and a Chevy logo on his right arm.
Brodrick is know to change clothes often.
He may be traveling back to the Spokane, Washington area or to Arizona.
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-359-3008
