A local police officer got caught doing a good deed.
Pocatello Police Officer Syd Seamons was sitting in an empty parking lot on 5th Street this week when an elderly lady walked up and asked him for directions.
As the lady was leaving the parking lot, she turned the corner a little too sharply and it popped her tire.
Officer Seamons got out and changed her tire for her and then sent her on her way.
The officer says it’s no big deal and officers in the department do things like that for the community all the time.
“This is why we do this job is to try and make somebody’s day better. I mean not always are the people we deal with, are we necessarily making their day better, but we’re trying to make a difference in the community. We’re trying to help. This just happened to be a positive one that I got to do,” says Officer Syd Seamons, Pocatello Police Department.
